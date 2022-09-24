Read more about Early Voting officially starts in Arizona for the 2022 Primary Election

PHOENIX – Early voting starts on July 6 and ballots are on the way to voters who are on the Active Early Voting List or have requested a one-time ballot-by-mail.

Voters who are on the Active Early Voting List will automatically have a ballot mailed to them for this upcoming election unless they are not registered with an official political party. These voters, often referred to as Independent voters, contact their county recorder to select which political party ballot they wish to receive.

Arizona voters who are not on the Active Early Voting List and want to make a one-time ballot-by-mail request can do so at https://azsos.gov/votebymail by July 22.

"Voters who wish to vote by mail but are registered as Independent or not on the Active Early Voting List are strongly encouraged to make their request as soon as possible," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. "We want to make sure everyone has enough time to make their voices heard."

Hobbs noted that there are several other important things to remember about voting early, including:

All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage.

After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed.

Voters can also drop off their voted ballot at the County Recorder's Office, any early voting location, any ballot drop box, or any Election Day voting location in their county.

"Voters also have the option of voting early in person. The counties will offer in-person early voting sites throughout the state, but the locations and hours of operation may vary," Hobbs said. "Voters should contact their county recorders with any questions they may have and make a plan to vote."

For more information about the 2022 Primary Election, including how to contact local election officials, request a ballot-by-mail or find an early voting location, visit Arizona.Vote.

