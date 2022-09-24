Read more about Secretary of State’s Office holding mock election ahead of the 2022 Primary Election

Submit Release
PHOENIX – The Secretary of State’s Office will hold a mock election for media to test the election result reporting system on Thursday, July 28, 2022 ahead of the Primary Election.

What: Mock Election Results Reporting Test

When: July 28, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Where: Mock results will be available at press.azsos.gov

“Zero File” test results data for the 2022 Primary Election is now available at press.azsos.gov. The current file format and file names are identical to the file format that will be used to report results on Election Day.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Election Day, raw data will be available to download an XML file from an FTP or HTTPS site. The report will be updated every time new data is available.


-30-


