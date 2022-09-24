Read more about Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report ahead of 2022 Primary Election

Submit Release
PHOENIX– Arizona has 4.7 million registered voters, according to a statewide report from the Secretary of State's Office.

The quarterly report shows that about 4.1 million voters are active. This means their voter information is up to date. Voters in inactive status may be eligible to vote but must update or confirm their address prior to doing so. They are labeled inactive because: 

  • Two election mailings sent to the registration address were returned undeliverable; and
  • The voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or otherwise updated their address

Election Day is Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who are still holding on to their early ballot can return it to the following locations before 7 p.m. Election Day:

  • The county recorder's office
  • An authorized ballot drop-off location or drop-box
  • An Election Day voting location

The complete voter registration report that includes county, legislative and congressional district information is available here: http://go.azsos.gov/tm7d

For more information, visit Arizona.Vote.


-30-


