Read more about Secretary of State Livestreaming Canvass Election Results for 2022 Primary Election

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State's Office will be certifying the results of the 2022 Primary Election for federal, statewide, and legislative races on Monday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-645(B) , the Secretary of State's Office must canvass and certify election results on or before the third Monday following the Primary Election.

"Accurate election results take time, and election officials have worked diligently to ensure that Arizona's voters can have confidence in the results of this election," Secretary Katie Hobbs said. "The state canvass is the final step to certifying the 2022 Primary Election results and must be done in accordance with state law."

The canvass will be livestreamed via Zoom. Register here: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT

WHAT: Secretary of State's Office canvassing Primary Election results

WHEN: Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT

For more information, visit Arizona.Vote.

-30-