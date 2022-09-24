Read more about New platform for the Arizona Memory Project launches September 29, 2022

PHOENIX – The Arizona Memory Project launched in 2006 and has grown to over 650,000 items. Soon, searching for digitized materials related to Arizona’s history and culture will get much easier. On September 29, the Arizona Memory Project will be updated to a more intuitive, user-friendly website accessible at azmemory.azlibrary.gov/.

The new website provides users with a modern look at the Arizona Memory Project and comes with many enhancements. Users will find the new website easier to search, with thousands of additional documents, newspapers, and other items fully text searchable. Additional enhancements include linked information across collections and items, improved search capabilities, and improved storytelling that highlight Arizona’s people, places, and events. Though not required, users will be able sign up with an email address, allowing them to bookmark favorite items to refer to later.

The new site will be fully functional on any digital device, making the Arizona Memory Project a portable resource for educators, researchers, travelers, or history buffs.

The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact [email protected].

