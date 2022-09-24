Co-chairs invite you to Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference in London, UK

SAE Media Group reports: Conference co-chairs invite you to attend the 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms this October 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conference will be co-chaired by Conor Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society and Connor McMorrow, Aseptic Lead Cell Therapy, Takeda, in which they have released an invitation letter for all interested parties.

Excerpt of the Co-Chair invitation letter:

‘As joint chairs of the 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference, it is our pleasure to cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 5th and 6th October 2022 in London.

‘The 2022 conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines of the field. Our packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into the latest Annex 1 and the changing face of regulations, contamination control strategies, and the automated cleanroom of the future, understanding the requirements for cleanroom qualification in ATMPs, and explore novel approaches to cleaning and disinfection.’

‘With the cleanroom industry growing exponentially year-on-year, delegates stand to gain a deeper understanding into this important field, as they will discuss the revisions and impacts of the latest Annex 1 on GMP cleanrooms, listen to experts on the implementation of AI, robotics, and automaton as part of the Pharma 4.0, PAT and real time release testing, and discover how industry is responding to the rapid advances in medicines and medical technologies, in particular, short shelf life ATMPs, all inside the next generation of Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms.’

Find out more about the conference download the brochure and register at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR3

The two-day agenda will offer those attending, the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking with industry experts and representatives from leading pharmaceutical companies and is the perfect opportunity to maximise your pharmaceutical cleanroom’s full potential.

Delegates participating will gain insights on how increase your cleanroom availability & accessibility through streamlined approaches to contamination control.

The conference is proudly sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom, Innerspace, MicronClean, Microgenetics, Novatek

For Sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons, Sales Manager at +44 (0) 20 7827 6156, or andrew.gibbons@saemediagroup.com

For media partner enquiries or to register as a press attendee contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or simi.sapal@saemediagroup.com

2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference

5 - 6 October 2022

London, UK

