Truli Italian Food & Drink Poised for Imminent Growth
Its initial success in Coconut Creek, Florida has the restaurant industry watching.
This is very exciting! 'Casual Italian' with strong value orientation is our core tenet & the formula is working. Guest frequency has been high which gives us confidence that we can grow Truli.””COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buoyed by strong guest comments and the numerous awards including the Open Table Diner’s Choice Award for 2022 and the Best New Restaurant, 2022 in Coconut Creek, Florida it has received since opening, Truli Italian Food & Drink’s owner, global concept creator and restaurateur, Doug Zeif, is readying the concept for growth into other markets. Zeif, a former seminal executive at The Cheesecake Factory, who was largely responsible for orchestrating Cheesecake Factory’s national growth and becoming an industry phenomenon, had been responsible for new restaurant openings, and the development and procurement involved executing and expanding the restaurants’ product lines.
— Doug Zeif
Opened on January 15, 2022, Truli Italian Food & Drink is located at Promenade at Coconut Creek and has become a favorite of locals and tourists alike.
“This is very exciting! Casual Italian food & drink with a strong value orientation/proposition is our core tenet and all indications are that the formula is working. Guest frequency has been high- lots of people coming twice a week- and costs have come in ‘better than projected’- even in the middle of national logistical and supply-chain problems, which gives us confidence that we can take Truli to other locations.”
Zeif also said:” We engineered the menu to give us excellent cost structures on the menu items that we anticipated would have velocity. As well, check average and frequency of visits sometimes have an inverse relationship and we opted to drive traffic with terrific value and quality. Italian food is extremely easy to offer at reasonable prices, comparatively, supply-chain issues or not.”
Truli Italian Food & Drink is a modern Italian Trattoria, designed by Anne Faherty, with many choices of Antipasti, Insalate, Pizze, chef’s Favoriti, main Piatti, and a Create Your Own (“CYO”) section of the menu where Guests choose their noodle, choose their sauce and, if they so choose, add a protein or two to their meal.
It is exciting to hear that the community is embracing this concept and enjoying all that Truli Italian Food & Drink has to offer,” said Robert H. Spratt, Jr., CEO of Hill Partners, Inc. “Based on the recognition and accolades they've received so far for our Promenade location, and on Doug’s commitment to deliver exceptional dining experiences, we're confident Truli will continue to succeed. We're thrilled they've gotten off to such a strong start."
“We still have some tweaks to make but the formula is sound. We are on course to grow Truli regionally here in South Florida and then, who knows where it will go? Truli ‘fits’ in a LOT of locales” said Zeif.
“Building it during the tail end of the pandemic was challenging, as was acquiring staff. We had to make some decisions as far as wages and benefits were concerned to set ourselves apart and, because of that- and the way we treat everyone who works with us- we have been able to retain some amazing people who have dedicated themselves to delivering quality experiences.”
Zeif also commented, “There are something like 80,000 Italian restaurants in the United States, a lot of which are ‘Mom & Pop’s’, but few have attempted to accomplish what we are setting out to do, which is beautifully designed, smaller footprint restaurants and bars with delicious food & drinks served in an ‘elevated casual’ format. There is almost a blank canvas in this space, and we aim to fill it or at least part of it.”
