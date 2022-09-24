Submit Release
From Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia

AZERBAIJAN, September 24 - 24 september 2022, 11:05

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On this auspicious occasion, on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, I would like to extend to Your Excellency my warm greetings and felicitations for the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of Azerbaijan since 24 September 1992.

I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Indonesia’s strong commitment to enhancing our bilateral cooperation in various fields, and I also look forward to continuing to work closely with Azerbaijan in various international fora. Furthermore, in these times of global challenges, our governments must continue to develop greater collaboration to better safeguard food and energy security for the benefit of our people.

Finally, I extend my sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Azerbaijan for the cooperation and friendship that have grown exponentially over the past thirty years.

In wishing every happiness, health and prosperity for you, Your Excellency, and the people of Azerbaijan, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Joko Widodo

President of the Republic of Indonesia

