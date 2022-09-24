Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia

AZERBAIJAN, September 24 - 24 september 2022, 11:07

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your friendly people on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Indonesia, and offer my best wishes.

It is gratifying that throughout decades, Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations, underpinned by mutual trust and confidence, have developed along an ascending trajectory and reached the present level. I consider that today, there are ample opportunities to take cooperation between our countries to the next level and identify new avenues for our relations.

We are grateful for the Republic of Indonesia’s support and just position concerning our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders based on the norms and principles of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We highly appreciate your country’s enduring support for Azerbaijan’s just cause within the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement, and view this as a true embodiment of our solidarity and friendship.

Major restoration and reconstruction work across our country’s liberated territories creates a favorable environment for expanding the scope of our cooperation. Through our joint efforts, I believe we can efficiently harness the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations and ensure further development of our engagement, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness and success and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Indonesia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 September 2022

