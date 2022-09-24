MACAU, September 24 - 【27th MIF】“Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching” debuts at MIF

The 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (27th MIF) will once again highlight the four major industries this year, with the MIF themed business matching session “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching” held on the first day of the event (20 October). The session will gather private funds, innovation-driven investment funds, financial investment institutions, traditional Chinese medicine and big health projects, technological innovation projects as well as outstanding projects proposed by small- and medium-sized enterprises, to explore investment and development opportunities and attract investment through MIF’s platform. The goal is to achieve a mutually beneficial and win-win situation and promote the development of Macao’s modern financial industry.

The “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching” is jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Macau Innovation Investment Union Association, and supported by the Monetary Authority of Macao and the Financial Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone.

In-depth co-operation between industry and finance and advance moderate economic diversification

As the first themed business matching session of MIF, the “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching” is divided into two main sections: business matching between innovation investment institutions and project proponents, and business matching among innovation investment institutions.

In terms of business matching between financial investment institutions and project proponents, 20 projects have been requested so far, covering areas such as traditional Chinese medicine and big health and technological innovation. The organiser will co-ordinate financial investment institutions to make the preliminary selection of projects and arrange one-on-one matching sessions during the event to encourage project proponents to pro-actively communicate with innovation investment institutions and make use of the MIF platform to explore mutual needs.

Linking up with the 27th MIF Partner Province – Zhejiang Province

For the business matching among innovation investment institutions, the organiser Macau Innovation Investment Union Association has invited eleven innovation investment institutions, and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province – the 27th MIF Partner Province, has assisted in inviting seven institutions. Innovation investment institutions from Zhejiang and Macao can be matched with each other to promote the appropriate diversification of the Macao economy.

The application deadline is on 30 September. For registration and further enquiries, please contact IPIM via Ms Leung on (853) 8798 9151 or Mr Ho on (853) 8798 9196 or email: nikkileung@ipim.gov.mo.

The 27th MIF, the 2022 Macao Franchise Expo (2022MFE) and the 2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2022PLPEX) will be held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 20 to 22 October 2022. For the latest information, please follow us on WeChat: MICE_IPIM or visit the MIF website: www.mif.com.mo/.