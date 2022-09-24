Study Finds that Affirmations Promote Health Behavior Change

This study suggests that self-affirmation interventions can successfully increase health-promoting behaviors (e.g. fruit and vegetable consumption). Self-affirmed participants ate significantly more portions of fruit and vegetables, an increase of approximately 5.5 portions across the week, in comparison to the control group, concluding that self-affirming individuals are more ready for making healthy lifestyle changes in response to health-risk information.

A new study has found that positive affirmation can successfully increase health-promoting behaviors, including fruit and vegetable consumption. The study, published in the National Library of Medicine, concluded that self-affirmed individuals are more ready for making healthy lifestyle changes in response to health-risk information.

The study involved two groups of female participants. The test group was asked to reflect on a self affirmation value that was important to them. Both groups were then shown a message about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables.

After seeing the health message all participants were measured on response-efficacy, self-efficacy, and intention. For 7 days following the test participants kept a journal of their fruit and vegetable consumption.

The study found that self-affirmed participants ate significantly more portions of fruit and vegetables, an increase of approximately 5.5 portions across the week, in comparison to the control group. This effect was mediated by response-efficacy, meaning that self-affirmation made participants feel more confident about their ability to make healthy lifestyle changes. These findings suggest that self-affirmation is a promising intervention for promoting health behavior change.

Commentator on the study have said that "self-affirmation may help people feel better about themselves, making them more likely to adopt healthy behaviors." In addition the findings could have implications for public health campaigns aimed at promoting healthy eating habits.

This research provides new evidence that self-affirmation can be a powerful tool for encouraging healthy behavior change. It may be particularly useful for helping people to make changes in their diet, which is a key area of concern for public health officials.

Why affirmations are so effective for improving our health behavior is still being studied, but the theory is that by affirming our values we reduce stress and anxiety, which in turn makes us more likely to take care of ourselves.

So, if you're trying to make a change in your diet or lifestyle, start by affirming your commitment to yourself. It could be just the motivation you need to finally make lasting changes for the better.

Jaeden Schafer the CEO of the affirmation app Selfpause was reached for comment in regards to the study and was asked "how can people get started using affirmations?" he said:

1. Choose an affirmation that resonates with you. It could be something as simple as "I am worthy of love and respect."

2. Write it down on a piece of paper or index card, and carry it around with you throughout the day.

3. Record it on the Selfpause affirmation app and listen to it each morning after waking up.

4. Repeat the affirmation to yourself whenever you need a reminder of your commitment to yourself or when you're feeling stressed or doubtful about your ability to make changes in your life.

5. Believe in yourself and trust that the affirmation will help you to make the changes you desire in your life.

50 Examples of affirmations for improving your health behavior:

1. I am worthy of love and respect.

2. I am capable of making healthy choices for myself.

3. I deserve to be healthy and happy.

4. I am committed to taking care of myself.

5. I am in control of my own health and wellbeing.

6. I deserve to live a long and healthy life.

7. I am strong enough to make changes in my life.

8. I can do anything I set my mind to.

9. I deserve to be happy and healthy.

10. My health is a priority for me.

11. I am worth taking care of myself.

12. Taking care of my health is important to me.

13. I am committed to being healthy and happy.

14. I deserve to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

15. I am capable of making changes in my life.

16. I can do anything I set my mind to.

17. My health is a priority for me.

18. Taking care of myself is important to me.

19. I am worth taking care of myself.

20. I deserve to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

21. I am capable of making healthy choices for myself.

22. I deserve to be healthy and happy.

23. I am committed to taking care of myself.

24. I am in control of my own health and wellbeing.

25. I deserve to live a long and healthy life.

26. I am strong enough to make changes in my life.

27. I can do anything I set my mind to.

28. I deserve to be happy and healthy.

29. My health is a priority for me.

30. Taking care of my health is important to me.

31. I am worth taking care of myself.

32. Taking care of myself is important to me.

33. I am worth taking care of myself.

34. I deserve to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

35. I am capable of making healthy choices for myself.

36. I deserve to be healthy and happy.

37. I am committed to taking care of myself.

38. I am in control of my own health and wellbeing.

39. I deserve to live a long and healthy life.

40. I am strong enough to make changes in my life.

41. I can do anything I set my mind to.

42. I deserve to be happy and healthy.

43. My health is a priority for me.

44. Taking care of my health is important to me.

45. I am worth taking care of myself .

46 .Taking care of myself is important to me .

47. I am worth taking care of myself.

48. I deserve to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

49. I am capable of making healthy choices for myself.

50. I deserve to be healthy and happy.

Self-affirmation is a powerful tool that can help us make lasting changes in our lives, including improvements to our health and wellbeing. If you're looking to make a change in your life, start with an affirmation that resonates with you. Write it down, carry it around with you, and repeat it to yourself throughout the day. Believe in yourself and trust that the affirmation will help you to make the changes you desire.

Self-affirmation has been shown to be an effective intervention for increasing health-promoting behaviors, such as fruit and vegetable consumption. This research provides new evidence that self-affirmation can be a powerful tool for encouraging healthy behavior change. It may be particularly useful for helping people to make changes in their diet or lifestyle. If you're trying to make a change in your life, start by affirming your commitment to yourself. It could be just the motivation you need to finally make lasting changes for the better.

Media Contact

Company Name: Selfpause App

Contact Person: Jaeden Schafer

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://selfpause.com/affirmations



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Study Finds that Affirmations Promote Health Behavior Change