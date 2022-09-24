The Dawett Movement That Has Rolled Out in Selangor Seeks to Expand to Other Parts of Malaysia
Malaysians are ready to rethink jobs by activating a deeper and collective capacity in the post-pandemic phase.SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a magnitude of employment losses in the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysians have been striving to recover their financial and economic strength in 2022.
Thanks to the Dawett movement, initiated by a local socialpreneur from Kuala Selangor, Malaysians have discovered a powerful mechanism of accumulating wealth for the greater good of society. As a nation, we are beginning to understand that we should be acting in ways that not only boost our economic development but also enable us to stand firm in times of crisis.
The Malaysian community has always believed in unity and anti-racism. The popular concept of Satu Malaysia, and now Keluarga Malaysia, has made that evident over the past many years. It is now time that we start incorporating elements of social mobility in our system as well, which is critical for enhancing solidarity and collaboration among a nation. And that is exactly what Dawett is all about!
“Dawett” is derived from an Arabic word, which means healed or put-together. Dawett’s core principle is connecting hearts through acts of kindness and then facilitating collaborations through social labs. According to this movement, we not only need to stand together but also move together by dismantling barriers in collaboration, connection, contribution, and equity.
As mentioned by Mr. Marlizan, the founder of Dawett, “The only way to connect to your deeper sources of creativity and self is by opening your heart to others around you.”
Barriers in our society exist due to the structures of our systems such as the political, economic, cultural, psychological, or physical entities that give certain individuals more freedom, privilege, and power than others.
Mr. Marlizan stated, “Our aim is to bring together people from across the system, provide them with resources to seek root causes behind their problems, and then collaborate on devising and testing solutions aimed at key leverage points.”
The movement started rolling out in a small town in Kuala Selangor earlier this year. People there realize that Dawett is an aid to co-sense and co-shape their future. By cultivating their collective capacity, they collaborate happily to get the desired result they want. But restricting Dawett to a small town will not do much good to our nation or region as a whole.
According to Mr. Marlizan, “This change work needs to continue by rolling out to other areas and states of Malaysia and expanding to other neighboring countries in South East Asia. That’s the only way to get it out into the “lab” of the real world—over time and in context.”
