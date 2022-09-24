Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 5400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:40 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Hi3a5aJMxyo

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.