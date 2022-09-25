LENSTAR MYOPIA: Myopia Management and Control

lenstar myopia

Lenstar Myopia allows you to collect the acquired data and all the information on the subject examined and can predict the evolution of myopia.

The Lenstar Myopia is more than a diagnostic tool; it is also myopia management and patient education system and also be used as a predictor for the onset of myopia and the risk of retinal disease.” — Denise Lee, EYECARE PLUS SPRINGVALE

SINGAPORE, September 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenstar Myopia consists of the Lenstar 900 optical biometer developed by Haag-Streit and the corresponding EyeSuite software as an extension. This device detects early myopia in patients to help make their daily life easier.The Lenstar Myopia utilizes the technology of Haag-Streit’s Lenstar 900, complemented by the EyeSuite software platform for myopia management. The combination of the precision of the optical biometer and the important information it provides for parents and those affected make a benchmark in myopia management and, for Luneau Technology, an ideal addition to the existing product portfolio.Key Features:-Comprehensive myopia management-Tried and tested refraction-Axial length measurements-Balance environmental factors-Graphical visualizations-Powerful reports-Network connectivityAbout Lenstar MyopiaLenstar Myopia, developed by Haag-Streit, is an excellent tool that helps to capture images and feed results into a database. It makes an optimal health expert’s work much more accessible and reduces manual steps.Comprehensive Myopia ManagementEyeSuite is software that is highly customizable and easy to use. However, it is also a very comprehensive tool for myopia management. Together with Lenstar LS 900, it is used to determine early myopia, its effects, and its consequences in patients.EyeSuite is based on the latest research regarding myopia. It takes into account different axial lengths, growth of the eye, and refractive progression trends. Thus, it gives accurate and dynamic conclusions regarding a patient’s myopic condition.Lenstar Myopia SpecificationsAxial length-Measurement range 14 – 32 mm-Display resolution 0.01 mmVitreous chamber depth-Measurement range 1 – 30 mm-Display resolution 0.01 mmKeratometry-Measurement range for radius 5 – 10.5 mm-Display resolution 0.01 mm-Measurement range 0 – 180° for axis angle-Display resolution 1°Laser safety-Class 1 laser product-Electronic medical record system interfaces-DICOM (SCU)-EyeSuite Script Language-GDT-EyeSuite command-line interfaceSaturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of the best and highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, and all are tested rigorously to ensure that they deliver the best overall performance during their lifetime.

LENSTAR MYOPIA: Your Companion for Myopia Management and Control