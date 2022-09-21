Alcon Centurion Phaco Vision Cataract Surgery System
Alcon Centurion is a phacoemulsification unit for use in vitrectomy procedures.
Your doctor may recommend laser cataract removal, which when combined with the Centurion offers the very latest technology to safely remove your cataract.”SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcon Centurion is a phacoemulsification unit for use in vitrectomy procedures. Packed with the latest technology and design, it is another landmark achievement for Alcon. This CENTURION surpasses their previous product line from versatility to ease of use.
According to Alcon, this unit will automatically adapt to the eye’s changing conditions. And it will provide smoother fluidics, anterior chamber stability, and surgical precision.
Phacoemulsification is the go-to procedure for cataract surgery. This procedure involves removing the cloudy lenses and the cataract from the eye. The CENTURION Vision System strives to do just that and with improved efficiency.
Alcon Centurion Vision System Key Features:
– Displays essential data at all times
– Easy access to adjustable parameters for efficient customization
-Wireless remote: This allows technicians to control the machine from different areas within the OR. Snap focus keys interact with the GUI.
-HD Monitor: 17-inch adjustable touch screen interface allows for easy visibility from within the OR.
-Adjustable tray: Neutral setup provides accessibility for OD/OS procedures.
-Rotating work surface: For easy surgical flexibility.
-Task light: Provides convenient illumination whenever it’s needed during the procedure.
-Wheels: Three-inch wheels with locking casters provide cord protection and easy OR setup.
-Foot handle: This allows surgeons and techs to quickly move the machine after scrubbing in.
Additional highlights:
-Large LCD touchscreen display
-Ergonomic design
-Wireless footswitch
-Motorized I/V pole
-Adjustable tray
-Storage drawer
-Rotating work surface
Include:
-Remote control
-Footswitch
-Foot Pedal
-Hospital Grade Power Supply
-Instrument tray
-Operation manual
-Cover hood
-Power cord
-Alcon Labs Centurion Vision Ultrasound FMS Packs – Centurion FMS Pack, 0.9 mm, 45° Intrepid Balanced Tip – 8065752201
Accessories:
-Link USB
-Centurion® HD Video Overlay
-Centurion® remote control
-Footswitch wireless
-BSS pouch holder
-Gravity Pack Basic
-Gravity Ultra 45 Balanced
-Centurion® Active Nano 45 Balanced
-Centurion® Active Ultra 45 Balanced
-Centurion® Active Ultra 30 Balanced
-Centurion® Active Ultra 45 Mini Flared
-Centurion® Active Nano
-Centurion® Active Ultra
-Centurion® Active FMS Pak Basic
-23 G Centurion UltraVit® Anterior Vitrectomy Probe
-Alcon Centurion Ozil Phaco Handpiece Ref Nr 8065751761
Handpieces:
-INTREPID® AutoSert® IOL injector
-Centurion® OZil® handpiece
Conclusion
To wrap it up, the CENTURION Vision System from Saturn Optical sets the standard for many phacoemulsification systems. The flexibility and performance of this unit live up to its promise.
Surgeons note the difference in efficiency and stability during surgeries. With multiple removal alternatives, they can pick the best solution for patients.
For many of them, the CENTURION offers safer solutions for standard cases. And it gives more accessible solutions for complicated procedures.
We expect to see more innovative solutions with the continuing advancements in ophthalmology. And with further study of existing technology such as the CENTURION, we hope to use them to our advantage.
About Saturn Optical
Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of the best and highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, and all are tested rigorously to ensure that they deliver the best overall performance during their lifetime.
