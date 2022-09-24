Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Statement on Peter Antonacci

Casey and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Antonacci, Director of the Office of Elections Crimes and Security.  He was a dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional – a friend to all in the State of Florida. He vigilantly sought to uphold the law throughout his lengthy career as a Deputy Attorney General, Statewide Prosecutor, General Counsel, Supervisor of Elections, and most recently as the newly appointed watchdog over Florida’s election security. His fighting passion will be missed, and his legacy will persist in the hearts and minds of many. – Governor Ron DeSantis

 

###

