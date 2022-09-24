Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,538 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.23.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 522 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Forestry: Forest Fire Prevention Exemption.
  • AB 649 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery: Office of Environmental Justice and Tribal Relations.
  • AB 1037 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Infrastructure construction: digital construction management technologies.
  • AB 1803 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Court fees: ability to pay.
  • AB 1998 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: Western Undergraduate Exchange.
  • AB 2264 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Pedestrian crossing signals.
  • AB 2270 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Authorized emergency vehicles.
  • AB 2355 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – School cybersecurity.
  • AB 2481 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Household hazardous waste: facilities: transportation and acceptance.
  • AB 2528 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements.
  • AB 2721 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation.
  • AB 2964 by the Committee on Agriculture – Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act.
  • AB 2969 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Blue Grass Stakes: pension plan or program.
  • SB 53 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Unsolicited images.
  • SB 844 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – California Cybersecurity Integration Center: cybersecurity improvement: reports.
  • SB 1054 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Public social services: records: confidentiality: multidisciplinary personnel teams.
  • SB 1076 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Lead-based paint.
  • SB 1121 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – State and local transportation system: needs assessment.
  • SB 1438 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Physical Therapy Board of California.
  • SB 1440 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Licensed Midwifery Practice Act of 1993: complaints.
  • SB 1495 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Professions and vocations.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 858 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Employment: health information technology: clinical practice guidelines: worker rights. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1711 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Privacy: breach. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1804 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Financial Information System for California. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1983 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Department of General Services: best value procurement: vehicles and equipment. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2269 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Digital financial asset businesses: regulation. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2382 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Light pollution control. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1001 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – California Cybersecurity Integration Center: consumer protection: credit reporting. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1233 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Department of Motor Vehicles: unserved or underserved populations: report. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.23.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.