Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.23.22

Published: Sep 23, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 522 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Forestry: Forest Fire Prevention Exemption.

AB 649 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery: Office of Environmental Justice and Tribal Relations.

AB 1037 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Infrastructure construction: digital construction management technologies.

AB 1803 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Court fees: ability to pay.

AB 1998 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: Western Undergraduate Exchange.

AB 2264 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Pedestrian crossing signals.

AB 2270 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Authorized emergency vehicles.

AB 2355 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – School cybersecurity.

AB 2481 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Household hazardous waste: facilities: transportation and acceptance.

AB 2528 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements.

AB 2721 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation.

AB 2964 by the Committee on Agriculture – Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act.

AB 2969 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Blue Grass Stakes: pension plan or program.

SB 53 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Unsolicited images.

SB 844 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – California Cybersecurity Integration Center: cybersecurity improvement: reports.

SB 1054 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Public social services: records: confidentiality: multidisciplinary personnel teams.

SB 1076 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Lead-based paint.

SB 1121 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – State and local transportation system: needs assessment.

SB 1438 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Physical Therapy Board of California.

SB 1440 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Licensed Midwifery Practice Act of 1993: complaints.

SB 1495 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Professions and vocations.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 858 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Employment: health information technology: clinical practice guidelines: worker rights. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1711 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Privacy: breach. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1804 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Financial Information System for California. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1983 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Department of General Services: best value procurement: vehicles and equipment. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2269 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Digital financial asset businesses: regulation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2382 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Light pollution control. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1001 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – California Cybersecurity Integration Center: consumer protection: credit reporting. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1233 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Department of Motor Vehicles: unserved or underserved populations: report. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

