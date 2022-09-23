Submit Release
Governor Newsom Announces Appointment 9.23.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointment:

Vianey Lopez, 35, of Oxnard, has been appointed to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, District Five. Lopez has been a Councilmember for the City of Oxnard, District Six since 2018 and District Director for California State Senator Monique Limón since 2020. She was District Director for then-Assemblymember Monique Limón from 2016 to 2020, a Trustee on the Hueneme Elementary School District Board from 2012 to 2018 and a District Scheduler for U.S. Congresswoman Lois Capps from 2013 to 2016. Lopez was a Program Coordinator for the Oxnard Downtown Management District from 2012 to 2013, a Caseworker for Congresswoman Lois Capps from 2010 to 2011 and an Administrative Assistant and Concierge at the Oxnard Convention and Visitors Bureau from 2009 to 2010. She is a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens and Future Leaders of America. Lopez earned a Master of Public Policy degree in International Relations and State and Local Policy from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Lopez is a Democrat.

