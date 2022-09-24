Wanted U.S. Citizen for Capital Murder Repatriated to the United States

El Paso, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers, through collaborative binational efforts and multiple law enforcement agencies, coordinated the repatriation of a United States citizen with an arrest warrant for capital murder out of Dallas, Texas.

“It is not uncommon for individuals to flee the country to avoid prosecution,” said Port Director Ray Provencio. “CBP frequently collaborates with law enforcement agencies throughout the country and internationally to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.”

On Sept. 21, CBP officers were notified that a 20-year-old male, U.S. citizen, wanted for capital murder, was captured in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico by Mexico State Police officials. CBP officers coordinated with local, state, federal and international agencies to repatriate the individual. The individual was escorted to the international boundary line by Mexico State Police officials and turned over via the Stanton Dedicated Commuter Lane border crossing.

The individual was secured and escorted to secondary inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for capital murder multiple persons, out of Dallas, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

For information regarding the murder investigation and warrant, please contact the Dallas Police Department.