Route 28 Ramp Closures Begin Next Week in Allegheny County

Paving operations, requiring closures and detours, will occur weekdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on the following ramps:

Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) Interchange

Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) Interchange

Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) Interchange

Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) Interchange

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Route 910 to Southbound Route 28

From Route 910, turn onto Gulf Lab Road

Turn left onto Russellton Road

Turn right onto Hite Road

Turn right onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

Southbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)

Continue past the closed ramp

Take Exit 10 towards RIDC Park

Turn left onto Gamma Drive

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910

End detour

Route 910 to Northbound Route 28

From Route 910, turn onto Gulf Lab Road

Turn left onto Russellton Road

Turn right onto Hite Road

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

End Detour

Northbound Route 28 Off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)

Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 28

Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

End detour

Cheswick/Springdale (Hite Road) On-ramp to Northbound Route 28

Take Hite Road westbound

Turn left onto Russellton Road

Turn right onto Gulf Lab Road

Turn right onto Route 910 westbound

Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28

End detour

Southbound Route 28 Off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)

Continue past the closed ramp southbound

Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910

Turn left onto Route 910 eastbound

Turn left onto Gulf Lab Road

Turn left onto Russellton Run Road

Turn right onto Hite Road

End detour

Cheswick/Springdale (Hite Road) On-ramp to Southbound Route 28

Take Hite Road eastbound

Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28

Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) On-ramp to Northbound Route 28

Take Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard westbound

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

Turn left onto Hite Road

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)

Continue past the closed ramp

Take Exit 14 towards Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington

Turn left onto Route 366 westbound

Take the ramp to southbound Route 28

Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

End detour

Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) On-ramp to Southbound Route 28

Continue on Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

Take the ramp to northbound Route 28

Take Exit 14 towards PA-366/Tarentum/New Kensington

Turn left onto Route 366 westbound

Take the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

Southbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)

Continue past the closed ramp

Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

Turn left onto Hite Road

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13)

Continue past the closed ramp

Take Exit 14 towards Route 366/Tarentum/New Kensington

Keep right onto Route 366 eastbound

Turn right onto West 7th Avenue

West 7th Avenue becomes Freeport Road

Turn right onto Crawford Run Road

End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)

Mainline Route 28 single-lane restrictions in both directions between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges continue through mid-November according to the following schedule:

Northbound

Southbound

The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude at the end of 2023. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

