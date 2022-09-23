Submit Release
Route 28 Ramp Closures Begin Next Week in Allegheny County

Paving operations, requiring closures and detours, will occur weekdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on the following ramps:

  • Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) Interchange

  • Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) Interchange

  • Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) Interchange

  • Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) Interchange

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Route 910 to Southbound Route 28

  • From Route 910, turn onto Gulf Lab Road

  • Turn left onto Russellton Road

  • Turn right onto Hite Road

  • Turn right onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • End detour

Southbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)

  • Continue past the closed ramp

  • Take Exit 10 towards RIDC Park

  • Turn left onto Gamma Drive

  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910

  • End detour

Route 910 to Northbound Route 28

  • From Route 910, turn onto Gulf Lab Road

  • Turn left onto Russellton Road

  • Turn right onto Hite Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • End Detour

Northbound Route 28 Off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)

  • Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

  • End detour

Cheswick/Springdale (Hite Road) On-ramp to Northbound Route 28

  • Take Hite Road westbound

  • Turn left onto Russellton Road

  • Turn right onto Gulf Lab Road

  • Turn right onto Route 910 westbound

  • Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28

  • End detour

Southbound Route 28 Off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)

  • Continue past the closed ramp southbound

  • Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910

  • Turn left onto Route 910 eastbound

  • Turn left onto Gulf Lab Road

  • Turn left onto Russellton Run Road

  • Turn right onto Hite Road

  • End detour

Cheswick/Springdale (Hite Road) On-ramp to Southbound Route 28

  • Take Hite Road eastbound

  • Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • End detour

Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) On-ramp to Northbound Route 28

  • Take Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard westbound

  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

  • Turn left onto Hite Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)

  • Continue past the closed ramp

  • Take Exit 14 towards Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington

  • Turn left onto Route 366 westbound

  • Take the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • End detour

Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) On-ramp to Southbound Route 28

  • Continue on Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • Take the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 14 towards PA-366/Tarentum/New Kensington

  • Turn left onto Route 366 westbound

  • Take the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • End detour

Southbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)

  • Continue past the closed ramp

  • Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale

  • Turn left onto Hite Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard

  • End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13)

  • Continue past the closed ramp

  • Take Exit 14 towards Route 366/Tarentum/New Kensington

  • Keep right onto Route 366 eastbound

  • Turn right onto West 7th Avenue

  • West 7th Avenue becomes Freeport Road

  • Turn right onto Crawford Run Road

  • End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)

Mainline Route 28 single-lane restrictions in both directions between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges continue through mid-November according to the following schedule:

Northbound

Southbound

The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude at the end of 2023. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

