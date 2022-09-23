COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Egg
- Company Name:
- Arcade Snacks
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Arcade Snacks of Auburn, MA is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:
- Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
- Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
- Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
- Foodies in Massachusetts
- Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
- Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
The product comes in a 15 ounce, clear plastic container marked with UPC #0 18586 00114 4 and a best by date of 3/8/2023 on the label on the back panel.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.
Consumers who have purchased 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm ET.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-508-832-6300
- Media:
- Meredith Monfreda
- (508) 832 – 6300