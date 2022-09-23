Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Center in Durant, OK set by Freedom Car Auctions
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions announces, in association with the Choctaw Casino & Resort, a collector & special interest car auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center in Durant, OK, Oct. 1.”CANYON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces to celebrate America's Freedom, in association with the Choctaw Casino & Resort, a collector and special interest car auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, Saturday, October 1st, 2022.
— Spanky Assiter
The collector and special interest car auction will include vehicles and automobila from many consignors and will feature the Ron Vest Collection -- a rare offering of Vehicles, Collectible Toys, Porcelain Signs, Automobilia, and Pedal Cars. Also featured in the auction to be sold without reserve is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by Peggy Sue Gerron. Ms. Gerron is the “real” Peggy Sue mentioned in Buddy Holly’s hit songs, “Peggy Sue” and “Peggy Sue Got Married” according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
Also of note, included is a 1970 GTO previously owned by Alan Jackson, a 1967 Triple Crown Winner Corvette 427/400 and rare 1969 Triple Back Corvette 427/435 (1 of 3).
“Make plans to attend the inaugural Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction on October 1 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center, 3702 Choctaw Road, Durant, Oklahoma 74701,” said Assiter. “We have been entrusted to market and sell these once in a lifetime vehicles and collections of related memorabilia. This is a rare opportunity to buy a very special vehicle and to complete or start your collection of memorabilia.”
Opportunities of this magnitude to buy highly desirable rare vehicles and memorabilia do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity noted Assiter.
Notable consignments include:
- Peggy Sue’s 1958 Chev Impala
- 1931 Ford Custom Roadster
- 1937 Ford Pickup/ Harley theme
- 1941 Ford Woodie
- 1948 Willys Jeep
- 1950 Cadillac Convertible
- 1957 Ford Thunderbird
- Two 1957 14' Yellow Jacket Boat/ with 1959 35HP Johnson Motor
- 1958 Corvette 2X4’s
- 1966 Corvette Convertible 427
- 1967 Corvette Convertible 350 HP AC
- 1969 Corvette Convertible 427
- 1978 Corvette Pace Car
- 2008 Corvette Pace Car
- 2014 Corvette LT-3 6 speed
- 2017 Corvette Convertible Z06
- Peggy Sue’s personal memorabilia
- Signs, Gas Pumps, Coke Machines, Clocks, Posters, Bicycles
- And much, much more.
Moreover, the event offers you the opportunity consign your car and sell to bidders from across the Country. For more information about consigning one car or your whole collection or the auction in general, please call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com.
Call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
**NOTICE OF NON-AFFILIATION AND DISCLAIMER
Freedom Car Auctions is an independent company and this sale is not affiliated, associated, authorized by, endorsed by, or in any way connected with the Estate of Buddy Holly or his surviving family members. The use of any name, trade name, or trademark is for identification, descriptive, and reference purposes only and does not imply any association with or endorsement by any person, company, or brand.
# # #
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Spanky Assiter
Freedom Car Auctions
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com