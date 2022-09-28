Submit Release
New Bitcoin ATM opens in Pottstown, PA for buying and selling crypto currency

Bitcoin ATM in Pottstown

Bitcoin ATM at Gulf - Gas Station in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Pottstown, PA. The new machine is located at Gulf - Gas Station at 1257 N Charlotte St, Pottstown, PA 14964. The Bitcoin ATM in Pottstown is available to customers 7 days a week, and is servicing the citizens of Pottstown as well as the entire Marple Township and Delaware County. You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.

This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Pottstown to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local convenient store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.

Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Pottstown, Easton, Oley, Broomall, Line Lexington, Palmerton, Blue Ball, Allentown, Birdsboro, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.

The new Bitcoin ATM in Pottstown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.

ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.

Noah Carmichael
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
How to buy Bitcoin in Pottstown, PA

