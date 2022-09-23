Submit Release
Plamondon Companies Names Lou Schaab New Chief Financial Officer

Schaab brings over 30 years of experience in hospitality, financial, and real estate

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Plamondon Companies is excited to announce the hire of Lou Schaab as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality, financial, and real estate industries, Schaab brings a wealth of knowledge to the new role.

"We are so pleased to have Lou join Plamondon Companies," said Pete Plamondon Jr. "His vast experience and proven track record in hospitality will be an excellent addition to our leadership team, and we look forward to his contributions for both our hotel and restaurant divisions."

Schaab began his career as a senior manager for KPMG in 1988, managing consulting
engagements for real estate and hospitality clients. A decade later, he joined MeriStar Hospitality and MeriStar Hotels & Resorts as the senior vice president of finance before joining Allied Capital Corporation in 2001 as a principal and operating partner. Most recently, Schaab served as chief financial officer of Chesapeake Hospitality, managing financing, acquisitions, and development of hotels and restaurants.

"One of my goals as CFO of Plamondon Companies is to play a key role in future growth
initiatives of both their hotel and restaurant businesses. says Schaab. "I look forward to sharing my expertise with the company's established executive leadership team as they continue to makebinvestments to grow their footprint in the hotel and restaurant space."

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Plamondon Companies is comprised of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel management and business development company, and Plamondon Enterprises/Roy Rogers Franchise Company, which own Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed, quick- service restaurant chain. Plamondon Hospitality Partners includes Marriott and Hilton properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Roy Rogers consists of 25 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchised restaurants in six states. For more information, visit http://www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com and http://www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

Media Contact

Peter H. Plamondon, Jr., Co- President, Plamondon Companies, 301-378-8785, Pete@plamondon-cos.com

SOURCE Plamondon Companies

