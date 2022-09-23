"Spirits of the Furnace" to be performed in the Village of Catoctin Furnace

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Museum of the Iron Worker - 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road

THURMONT, Md., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Inc., Cunningham Falls State Park, and Harriet Chapel present "Spirits of the Furnace" on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. "Spirits of the Furnace" is a guided night tour through the historic Catoctin Iron Furnace and Village, with stops in historic structures and along the landscape. Refreshments will be available at the Museum of the Ironworker. Bring a flashlight and wear shoes appropriate for walking on uneven terrain. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds will benefit the preservation and interpretation of the historic village. Admission is limited to 75 (15 per group beginning every half hour) and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.catoctinfurnace.org, or call 240-288-7396.

The scenes encountered during "Spirits of the Furnace" are based on actual events in the village. For example, an enslaved furnace worker who is getting food from company store in return for overwork scrip that he has earned. In another scene, a grave is being dug for a worker killed in an industrial accident. In addition to volunteer actors from Cunningham Falls State Park and the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, professional actors portray enslaved workers and servants.

In 1774, Catoctin Furnace was built by four brothers in order to produce iron from the rich deposits of hematite found in the nearby mountains. The iron furnace at Catoctin played a pivotal role during the industrial revolution in the young United States. Cannonballs fired during the battle of Yorktown were made at the furnace. The furnace industry supported a thriving community, and company houses were established alongside the furnace stack. Throughout the nineteenth century, the furnace produced iron for household and industrial products. After more than 100 years of operation, the Catoctin Furnace ceased production in 1903.

The village of Catoctin Furnace maintains the layout and structures built from 1774 to 1820 with remarkably few modern intrusions. A visitor to Catoctin Furnace is introduced to the historical importance and heritage resources of the area, and experiences the look and feel of an early industrial complex. For the past 50 years, the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Inc. has worked to commemorate, study, preserve, protect, and interpret the historic village located 12 miles north of Frederick on Maryland Route 806 (Catoctin Furnace Road). For more information, call 240-288-7396 or visit http://www.catoctinfurnace.org.

