Governor Pritzker Proclaims Sept. 23 - Oct. 2 Illinois Electric Vehicle Week

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched Illinois Electric Vehicle Week (Illinois EV Week), which runs through October 2, 2022, and is designed to raise awareness about Illinois' robust EV ecosystem - including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. As part of the week-long celebration - which is designated through a proclamation - Illinois launched its new EV website and will be taking part in a variety of events throughout the week. Illinois EV Week coincides with National Drive Electric Week





"Here in Illinois, we are leading the charge on electric vehicle adoption," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We became the first state in the Midwest to commit to 100% clean energy by 2050, coupled with an ambitious goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030—and this Illinois Electric Vehicle Week is one of the ways we are going to get there. From providing rebates to residents who buy EVs to incentivizing EV manufacturers like Lion Electric and Rivian to put down roots in our state, there is no doubt that Illinois is at the very forefront of the EV revolution."





"Illinois EV Week is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Illinois' efforts to elevate electric vehicles," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "From manufacturing that creates jobs to investing in our communities, our state is the best in the Midwest when it comes to leading the charge in effective climate action. We are ahead of the curve, and everyone deserves to know how they can join us in paving the way to a better, cleaner future."





Illinois' new website is a one-stop-shop highlighting Illinois' robust EV ecosystem, and all Illinois has to offer as a premier location for EV and component part manufacturers, as well as manufacturers of microchips, semiconductors, and their component parts. It also includes information on Illinois' long-term climate goals, EV infrastructure plan, consumer incentives and more.

"Illinois EV Week is a celebration and recognition of our state's commitment to building a robust clean energy economy," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, we are executing a bold vision that builds an EV ecosystem that starts with research and development and workforce training, which complements our long manufacturing history and positions Illinois as a leader in new technologies."

Through the landmark Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) Act and Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) legislation, Illinois has charted a path toward a full transition to a clean energy economy. From providing robust incentives, equitable job training in communities across the state, robust consumer EV rebates to encourage adoption, and investing in EV hubs and partnerships designed to spur innovation, Illinois has created a truly comprehensive and innovative approach to reaching its climate goals while creating jobs and spurring economic development.





"The State of Illinois has been at the center of internal combustion vehicle production in the Midwest for decades because of our workforce and our location," said State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford). "Thanks to the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, Illinois is in a position to continue as a leader in the burgeoning and fast-growing area of Electric Vehicle production while also leading the country in green energy jobs."





"Illinois is smart about how we structure our tax credits, and the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act is already getting attention from Electric Vehicle companies from around the globe," said State Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside). "I look forward to seeing more growth across Illinois as we transition to the future of transportation."





"I'm proud of the progress Illinois has made incentivizing consumers to buy electric vehicles and manufacturers to produce them," said State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). "As an original sponsor of the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, I knew this would not only be an opportunity to protect our environment but also create and save good jobs."





Building a Robust EV Ecosystem

As part of a larger effort to spur innovation and grow the EV ecosystem, Illinois has invested in unique partnerships that grow jobs and provide opportunities for businesses to collaborate. Recently, Illinois announced an investment in the Climatic Center for Innovation & Research Facility in central Illinois as part of its first REV award. The center - which will be hosted at T/CCI with training administered in partnership with Richland Community College - will provide innovative training programs and state-of-the-art facilities for research and development, which includes a full-scale climactic center for testing and simulations.





Additionally, Illinois has invested in Manufacturing Training Academies, such as Heartland College's Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) training program, which will be administered in partnership with Rivian. EVES is just one example of a program that will help prepare Illinois' workforce to meet the growing workforce demands of the EV industry.





Through CEJA, Illinois is also building a first-of-its kind statewide clean energy jobs training program through approximately $180 million in investments per year designed to bolster Illinois' qualified and diverse workforce in the clean energy and EV sectors while supporting communities.





Encouraging EV Adoption & Building EV Infrastructure

As part of CEJA, Illinois has adopted an ambitious goal to put 1 million EVs on the road by 2030. In July 2022, Illinois launched some of the highest consumer rebates in the country - up to $4,000 cash back for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle, or $1,500 for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle. The program's second application window, which is administered through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), opens on November 1, 2022. IEPA is also administering grants that cover up to 80 percent of installation costs for charging stations public and private organizations.





Illinois is also taking a robust approach to increasing EV charging infrastructure statewide. As part of $5 billion available nationally through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure initiative, Illinois will be using approximately $148 million to build fast track charging stations in designated corridors throughout the state. The state will also be using $84 million from the Volkswagen Settlement on electric transportation and infrastructure, and $70 million in grants to support charging infrastructure.



