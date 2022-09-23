Grant funding to support project-ready industrial sites across Washington

The Industrial Site Readiness grant is designed to enhancing large scale site development by providing funding for various site readiness services, which will boost the state’s portfolio of project-ready sites and attract new investment.

The Industrial Site Readiness program offers $2.5 million in grant funding and is open to public entities statewide, including city and county governments, port districts, and Native American Tribal governments. The program will provide between $200,000 and $500,000 for awardees to develop large manufacturing sites, or to safely clean up and sustainably revitalize brownfield sites in a manner that aligns with the state’s economic development goals. This is a reimbursement-based grant. Further details are included in the Industrial Site Readiness Grant Program Guidelines (PDF).

Timeline

Grant applications are accepted through October 14, 2022

Grants are estimated to be awarded by November 11, 2022

Contract performance period: Contract Execution through June 30, 2023

Eligible uses of the awards

Engineering Studies – Includes design and planning of on- and off-site infrastructure improvements.

Permitting – Includes assistance in reviewing existing zoning, permitting or other regulatory issues as well as pre-permitting activities.

Site Due Diligence – Includes SEPA-related activities. Studies related to specific site issues including traffic, archaeological, topographical, geotechnical or cultural are eligible.

Applicants are required to submit the grant application using the Industrial Site Readiness Grant Online Application.

Upon reviewing the guidelines, additional questions may be submitted via email to the Program Manager, Kirk Esmond at Kirk.Esmond@Commerce.wa.gov.

All questions are encouraged to be submitted as early as possible – an FAQ will be updated regularly on this page, based on applicant questions.