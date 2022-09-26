OHCA Awards Stafford Employee with Enrichment of Life Award

Submit Release
The Oregon Health Care Association awarded Carey Dienhart, Life Enrichment Director with The Stafford, with the Enrichment of Life award.

Residents think about things from their childhood that they still remember. So I want that to continue here – to keep remembering wonderful times.”
— Carey Dienhart, Life Enrichment Director, The Stafford
WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Health Care Association (OHCA) awarded Carey Dienhart, Life Enrichment Director with The Stafford, with the Enrichment of Life award.

One of the reasons Dienhart earned this award is for her thoughtful events and activities for residents of The Stafford.

“Residents think about things from their childhood that they still remember,” Dienhart shared. “So I want that to continue here – to keep remembering wonderful times.”

Dienhart was nominated by Nicole Budden, Director of Sales & Outreach with The Stafford.

“It’s the details with Carey that she goes above and beyond with.” Nicole shared. “She truly cares about every individual here.”

Stevi Smallwood, Executive Director of The Stafford, is thrilled to have Dienhart recognized for her incredible work.

“I just really appreciate that she’s always thinking about ways to improve someone’s life,” Smallwood stated. “I am so proud that she received this award. It is well-deserved.”

“I love what I do.” Dienhart expressed. “I’m here for the residents. They’ve become like my home away from home.”

Dienhart was recognized at the OHCA awards show along with Senior Life Enrichment Director Livia Thompson with Avamere at Bethany, who earned the Special Service Award.

Watch a highlight of the show on Arete Living’s Instagram.

About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.

