Costa Rica's new hidden gem: Perozah in Playa Garza, Nosara
To the south of Nosara, just a few kilometers away, visitors will find picturesque Playa Garza. It’s an authentic beach town with a sprawling white sand beach and tranquil atmosphere that attracts locals and tourists alike. Playa Garza is the center of the local fishing industry and it is very popular with divers, snorkelers, whale watchers, and anyone looking for a quiet and relaxing beach experience as the area is not flooded with tourists. And now, Playa Garza has a new attraction that will surely delight even the most capricious foodies and music aficionados.
Meet Perozah, the latest noteworthy addition to Costa Rica’s vibrant scene located right on the gorgeous Playa Garza beach. This multifaceted, multipurpose venue is truly one of a kind – it’s impossible to find any other similar beach-facing locations in all of Nosara or nearby areas.
The name Perozah is derived from the ancient Persian name for turquoise gemstones and it couldn’t be more fitting considering the venue’s idyllic beach location, next to the aquamarine waters of the Pacific Ocean. Tucked away between palm trees, its modern yet chic exterior is impossible to miss.
Perozah’s design, brought to life by the Cola Blanca Studio, fits perfectly into its natural environment thanks to the abundance of light, earthy tones, handcrafted details, and locally made textures. According to the design studio, “Perozah’s concept was inspired by the influences of Mediterranean wabi sabi + middle eastern coastal.”
Friendly and laid back, Perozah has a highly aesthetic ambience that will make guests want to stay all day long, soaking up the sun, hearing the waves crash on the shore, and then watching a mesmerizing sunset unlike anywhere else in the world.
Perozah’s mission rests on four distinct pillars: gastronomy, music, art, and wellness. Yet what makes Perozah truly unique and memorable is the international community of like-minded individuals that it attracts. It’s a place to see and be seen, on course to become the “it” destination in Costa Rica and all of Central America.
Everyone will find what they’re looking for at Perozah as the place is the perfect choice for both a typical morning person who can’t skip breakfast or someone looking for lunch/dinner options after a relaxing day on the beach.
The restaurant offers a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes and delicious cocktails, including vegan and vegetarian-friendly choices. For breakfast, guests can try one of Perozah’s signature healthy juices, smoothies, or bowls served with freshly brewed coffee. Also, one shouldn’t miss the small but mighty wellness shots that will help kickstart the day.
For lunch or dinner, patrons can choose between corvina ceviche with green mango, Leche de Tigre, lamb shoulder, glazed pork rib, tuna carpaccio with minced nuts, or be surprises with a delicious catch of the day.
To see the full menu, please visit Perozah’s official website. The food is prepared by the talented Chef Josep Bernades, who skillfully combines the Mediterranean gastronomy of his native Catalonia with vibrant, avant-garde cuisine of Costa Rica and Nosara in particular.
While enjoying their meals, guests get to enjoy wonderful musical selections, including live music sets performed by world renowned DJs. Perozah’s founders aim to bring a whole new level of local and international talents to Nosara and Costa Rica.
The list of international DJs that have played at Perozah includes such prominent names as Caleesi & Sarah Kreis, Madmotormiquel, Lum, Jenner, Parallells, Yokoo, and Alko. Many of these DJs have never performed in Costa Rica before, making Perozah a prime music destination and a pioneer of a new eclectic scene.
The fully immersive, state-of-the art Funktion One sound system, not typically seen in other such places, truly elevates music experience and heightens one’s senses. Regardless of the taste in music, guests will surely find an event or performance at Perozah that would suit their fancy: from unforgettable sunset sessions to weekend parties, full moon events, acoustic sets, and everything in between. Without a doubt, the atmosphere at Perozah is truly what the Costa Rican “Pura Vida” philosophy is all about.
“We came to Nosara for the first time 2 years ago. We were amazed by the beauty of the place and fascinated by the inspiring community. We felt the need for a place that can truly serve as the next level hospitality, culinary and experiential destination. We had to spend about a year to find the mix of the right location, design and team to move the project forward.”
Perozah is welcoming everyone to enjoy great food and music, connect with the community, and appreciate life’s simple treasures. This upcoming season, there will be a regular weekly schedule of music, art, and wellness activities.
