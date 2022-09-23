31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Harmison associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County
23 September 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for associate circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of The Honorable Jerry A. Harmison, Jr., to the position of circuit judge.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.
The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet November 21, 2022, and November 22, 2022, if necessary, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the Harmison vacancy for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Kurt J. Larson and Deborah K. Dodge; and lay members Kim Hancock and Fred G. McQueary.
Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
(417) 895-6811