The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Hires Max Spann to Auction Properties Throughout Atlantic City
9 Residential & Commercial Development Opportunities to go to auction on October 6, 2022
The diverse properties will provide opportunity for an array of uses that range from end users to some larger properties for developers.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce the Auction of eight residential and commercial properties in Atlantic City. The properties, which are owned by the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, October 6, 2022. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
— Bob Dann, Head Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The sale includes a diverse property list that will interest bidders with a wide range of development uses which will provide an opportunity to invest in a city that’s on the rise. The following are some highlights of the sale:
• 7 Residential Lots close to the Lighthouse with views on the Inlet
• 8 Adjacent Lots in the RM2 Multi-family Zone
• A large lot across from the Bass Pro Store with a 5,460 SF building
A full list is available on www.maxspann.com along with pictures and an interactive map of all the properties up for auction.
“Most of the residential lots are close to the Inlet on the north side of the city,” said Bob Dann, head auctioneer for Max Spann. “The diverse properties will provide opportunity for an array of uses that range from end users to some larger properties for developers. “
The nationally acclaimed auction firm, Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co., has scheduled the online only auction on Thursday, October 6th at 11:00AM. A Property Information Package with terms and online bidding instructions is available by calling 888-299-1438 or visiting www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn