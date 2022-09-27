9-Year Streak: LA Readers Elect Ecola Termite & Pest Control as Top Choice for Pest Control
Ecola Termite & Pest Control has won the Readers’ Choice distinction since 2014.
We owe our growth and longevity to customers who’ve trusted us enough to refer us to people they love, and to employees who live out the golden rule each day”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the ninth year in a row, readers of the Los Angeles Daily News voted for their top choice in local termite and pest control: Ecola Termite & Pest Control. Known for traditional and eco-friendly methods, Ecola Termite & Pest Control has won the Readers’ Choice distinction since 2014.
— Sue Fries aka "The Termite Lady"
A family-owned company serving southern California for nearly 40 years, Ecola Termite & Pest Control was acquired by Sue Fries in 2000. As the mother of an asthmatic son, Sue was moved to offer eco-friendly pest control that would be fatal to pests but gentle on people and the environment. Aligning her journey and passion with Ecola’s mission, Sue led the company’s expansion to several offices.
“We owe our growth and longevity to customers who’ve trusted us enough to refer us to people they love, and to employees who live out the golden rule each day,” said Owner Sue Fries, also known as “The Termite Lady.”
In addition to the long streak as a Reader’s Choice recipient, Ecola Termite & Pest Control also ranks among the top 100 pest control companies in North America, as recognized by PCT Magazine — just one of four California companies to make the list. “We are very humbled and proud to receive this award,” said Fries: “We earned it through servicing and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”
Over the years, Sue’s advocacy for greener pest control methods has earned her leadership and consulting roles across the industry, including the Pest Control Operators of California, United Against Indoor Air Pollution, and Indoor Allergen Control Network.
“It’s been a joy to serve the southern California community,” Sue concluded. “We look forward to earning the trust of local families and businesses for many more years to come.”
Nate Bradley
5 Mile Media
+1 6265295773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Ecola Termite & Pest Control featured on DestinationLA