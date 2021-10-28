JNT Building and Remodeling Earns National Recognition for Custom Accessory Dwelling Unit
JNT Building and Remodeling wins prestigious Chrysalis Award which recognizes the best work in residential and commercial remodeling in the US.
The client and their designer both expressed appreciation for the level of organization we demonstrated in coordinating all moving pieces to make their vision a reality”LOOMIS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JNT Building and Remodeling, a Loomis-based design and build contractor, was named a 2021 Chrysalis Award recipient for remodeling excellence. Judged against contractors across the nation, JNT earned the distinction of Regional Award winner in the category of “Addition over $250,000.”
— John Nelson, founder of JNT Building and Remodeling
The Chrysalis Awards program began in 1994 to recognize the best work in residential and commercial remodeling in the U.S. The program evaluates remodeling projects for overall design, creative use of space and materials, and degree to which the project enhanced the client’s original structure. With a submission titled “Happy Road Guest House,” JNT was selected as the region’s best for its upscale Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) — a secondary dwelling that’s commonly called a guest house or “in-law quarters.”
The project started when a homeowner who sought out JNT for a total renovation of their existing ADU, enlarging the living area and raising the garage ceiling to 16 ft. to accommodate a car lift. A 1.5-ton, 36-ft. engineered beam was used to enable clearance for the car lift, and Tesla Powerwalls fueled by solar energy powered the ADU. Exteriors featured pre-finished Hardie panels, Woodtone batons, and natural Montana Stoneworks stone, achieving a cohesive look with the client’s main residence. Interior walnut beams, mantle and matching bookshelves tied into back-to-back fireplaces. In the kitchen, a custom bell hood with walnut wrap, walnut floating shelves, full-tile backsplash and 48-inch range enhanced the luxurious feel.
Just as important, JNT’s client sought a contractor that could work alongside their designer and shoulder all accountability for keeping the project running smoothly and on budget. “The client and their designer both expressed appreciation for the level of organization we demonstrated in coordinating all moving pieces to make their vision a reality,” said John Nelson, founder of JNT Building and Remodeling.
Nelson credits the project’s success largely to JNT’s ability to shepherd custom build projects from conceptual drawings to project completion, aiming to alleviate any anxieties, hiccups or needless delays that homeowners may associate with complex builds. “Any stress is carried by us, from start to finish. Clients appreciate that,” Nelson explained: “They want to hand over their idea and know it will be executed well without them having to babysit us or blow their budget.”
Ken Kanline, Director of the Chrysalis Awards, lauded JNT Building and Remodeling for taking home top honors on their first time entering the awards program. “To win an award in this highly competitive category is quite an achievement,” he concluded.
Founded in 2008, JNT Building and Remodeling is a full-service design and build contractor specializing in renovations, custom homes and accessory dwelling units. An award-winning provider with zero customer complaints over the last decade, JNT Building and Remodeling is proud to serve the Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties. | jntbuild.com
