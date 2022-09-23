Submit Release
Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Invites Community Members to Attend Film Screening Celebrating Anniversary of Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, would like to invite the residents of the 13th Senatorial District to an event celebrating the first anniversary of the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) of Missouri is hosting a film screening and enrollment event on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Medicaid expansion in Missouri by premiering their Medicaid Expansion films. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christ Our Redeemer AME Church in Florissant.

“Ensuring equal access to affordable health care is one of my top priorities and a key factor in maintaining a strong community,” Sen. Mosley said. “I am happy the state was able to expand Medicaid to give more Missourians the opportunity to receive quality health care. Please contact my office for more information about signing up for Medicaid in Missouri.”

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.

