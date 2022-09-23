Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for some more lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55.

Beginning Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28 each night from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM.

All I-55 southbound traffic will shift into the inside I-55 northbound lanes. There will be one southbound lane open to McLemore and two northbound lanes open from McLemore to the I-55 northbound ramp. While traffic is shifted into the northbound lanes, crews will begin demo of the west half of the Wisconsin Street bridge and the west half of the pedestrian bridge over the I-55 southbound lanes. This work will last for approximately 3-4 weeks. Other construction activities will continue. The following closures will remain in place until Fall of 2023.

Wisconsin will be closed beginning October 3 rd .

. I-55 NB inside lane will remain closed from South Parkway to the I-55 NB ramp.

Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina Avenue.

Channel 3 ramps to and from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

Riverside Drive SB to I-55 NB ramp will remain closed.

Riverside Drive SB to Crump Boulevard EB ramp will remain closed.

Crump Boulevard WB ramp to I-55 SB will remain closed.

All work is weather permitting. A detour will be posted for all closures.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

