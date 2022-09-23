Improvement Project to Start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that improvement work on a section of PA 305 will begin Monday, September 26 in Petersburg Borough, Huntingdon County.



On Monday, Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg, will begin making drainage upgrades on approximately five miles of PA 305 from U.S. 22 (Alexandria Pike) to Route 4009 (Camp Blue Diamond Road). This work will be done under daylight flagging operations, with traffic restricted to one lane at a time. Motorists can expect minor delays and are asked to stay alert and use caution driving through the work zone.



Additional work on this $1.8 million project includes new pavement, guide rails, ADA ramps and roadway signs. All work is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by early November.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105.

# # #





