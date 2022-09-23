Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,499 in the last 365 days.

Improvement Project to Start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that improvement work on a section of PA 305 will begin Monday, September 26 in Petersburg Borough, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg, will begin making drainage upgrades on approximately five miles of PA 305 from U.S. 22 (Alexandria Pike) to Route 4009 (Camp Blue Diamond Road). This work will be done under daylight flagging operations, with traffic restricted to one lane at a time. Motorists can expect minor delays and are asked to stay alert and use caution driving through the work zone.

Additional work on this $1.8 million project includes new pavement, guide rails, ADA ramps and roadway signs. All work is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by early November.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105.

 

# # #


You just read:

Improvement Project to Start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.