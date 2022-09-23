Schedule Update: Resurfacing Project to Begin on I-83 Near Harrisburg

Work next year includes weekend closures of ramps within project limits

Harrisburg, PA – A resurfacing project originally scheduled to begin this Sunday night on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will now begin the following week. The project extends from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin night work Sunday, October 2. Work hours will be nightly from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There will be short term lane closures. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.







This project includes concrete patching, milling, paving, and other work on the I-83 mainline, as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits.





Weekend ramp closures are planned for next year. Updates, including detour information, will be issued in advance of the closures.





JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,884,987 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 20, 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



