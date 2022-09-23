Submit Release
Schedule Update: Resurfacing Project to Begin on I-83 Near Harrisburg

Work next year includes weekend closures of ramps within project limits

Harrisburg, PA – A resurfacing project originally scheduled to begin this Sunday night on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will now begin the following week. The project extends from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin night work Sunday, October 2. Work hours will be nightly from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There will be short term lane closures. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


This project includes concrete patching, milling, paving, and other work on the I-83 mainline, as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits.


Weekend ramp closures are planned for next year. Updates, including detour information, will be issued in advance of the closures.


JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,884,987 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 20, 2023.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


