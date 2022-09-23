Lane Restrictions Set to Begin Next Week on Route 204 in Penn Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 204 in Penn Township, Snyder County, for a road widening and traffic signal project.

Beginning Monday, September 26, Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, will begin base repairs, pipe replacements, road widening, and paving on Route 204 near the intersection with Mill Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours. This intersection will also have a new traffic signal installed later this year.



Work on this project is expected to be complete by November of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

