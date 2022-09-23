CSX Rail Work Prompts Temporary Closure of SR 156 in Marion County

Work requires temporary closure at railroad crossing near Shellmound Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CST through Friday, September 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm CST, CSX will close a portion of SR 156 for construction at the railroad crossing near Shellmound Road in Marion County. Detour signage will be posted to guide drivers around the closure.

