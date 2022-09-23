Closure Next Week on California Road (Route 1019) in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County

09/23/2022

Drilling scheduled in advance of bridge replacement project

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the California Road (Route 1019) bridge spanning an unnamed tributary to the Conestoga River in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, will be closed next week for drilling activities in advance of a bridge replacement project.







Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28.





A detour will be in place during work hours using Route 23, Glick Road and Valley View Road.





PennDOT proposes to replace the bridge with a precast concrete box culvert and widen the bridge to allow for two lanes of traffic. This work is expected to be performed during the 2024 construction season,



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





