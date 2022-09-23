Submit Release
Windmill Superloads Set to Move Through Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that windmill superloads will move through Clearfield County Monday and Tuesday, September 26 and 27. Next week's transport will feature four different loads each day. These are the first of multiple windmill blades and tower parts being transported from the Port of Erie to a location near Tyrone in Blair County.

Transport of all the parts is expected to take approximately 6 weeks. Movements will be done during daylight hours and movements are weather dependent. All loads will be able to travel at posted speed limits—except for turning movements. PennDOT will issue updates as new loads are scheduled for transport.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas are transporting the loads. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

Route details for Monday and Tuesday are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Tuesday, the transport will feature a wrong-way movement involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. The transport will travel the wrong way back onto Route 879 and continue that movement until it reaches the Route 153 intersection.

PennDOT cautions drivers to remain alert for this slow-moving operation and to be prepared for traffic stops—especially during "wrong way" maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423   

# # #


