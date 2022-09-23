Route 422 Drilling Monday in Pulaski Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 422 in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County will occur Monday, September 26 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on Route 422 between Cherriwood Road and Ohio. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. conduct drilling operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





