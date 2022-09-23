Submit Release
Roadwork to Bring Closures and Detours Next Week in Potter County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on two state routes in Potter County will bring closures and daytime detours next week. The work will be focused on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road). All work is weather dependent.

Phase 1 work will begin Monday on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) north of Hebron, as crews perform full-width paving. This work is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 26 and 27.

The detour for Phase 1 work directs drivers to use Route 44 and Route 4006 (West Hebron Road). The detour will be lifted each day, once work is complete. Work hours are expected to be 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Phase 2 work will begin Wednesday on Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road), south of Hebron as crews again perform full-width paving. This work is scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and possibly Monday, September 28, 29, 30, October 1, and 3.

The detour for Phase 2 work directs drivers to use Route 4007 (Dingman Run Road) and Route 6. The detour will be lifted each day, once work is complete. Work hours are expected to be 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Rainy weather could extend the work schedule and time frame of the detours.

This work is part of a $6.3 million project to improve 13 different routes in Potter and McKean counties. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423  Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598 

# # #


