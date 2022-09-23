Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022 Celebrates Creative Talent at The TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Silicon Beach Film Festival Logo

Silicon Beach Film Festival celebrates its seventh year and over 200 independent filmmakers from around the world at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the summer season winding down, filmmakers and film aficionados headed to Hollywood to participate in the much anticipated “Silicon Beach Film Festival” which ran from September 9th -15th at the “TCL Chinese 6 Theatres”. This year’s festival started off with a lively kick-off party at “Sorry Not Sorry Restaurant” in West Los Angeles on Thursday, September 8th, and continued with the festival commencing on Friday, September 9th at the theatre. “It was a real thrill to screen over 200 independent films from around the world at the most iconic theatre in America”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. “Seeing the films in such a legendary theatre added to the excitement of the movie-going experience for everyone” added Jon Gursha.

The “Silicon Beach Film Festival'' now in its seventh year, proudly brings together many of the world’s most talented independent filmmakers to screen their works at high-quality theaters. A complete program of the films screened at the festival is available on the official festival website, siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.

Some of the highlighted films are "Anyone For President '', Directed by Matt Nye; "At The Sea", Directed by Wenxiao Li; "Drifting Away", Directed by Frank J. Dion; "Fanfobia", Directed by Karla Guy; "February's Dog", Directed by Paul Jared Chinook; "Final X", Directed by Thomas Haley; "Good Morning", Directed by Anton Bassey; "I Left My Heart in Pluto", Directed by Dario Antepara; "Lady Trillion", Directed by Rachanaa Jain; "Lilith, Directed by Ryan M. Andrews; "Nightmare!", Directed by Alexandre Mahutte; "Normalized", Directed by Ziad Foty; "Outcry", Directed by P.M. Lipscomb; "Periplaneta", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "Portrait", Directed by Peter Takla; "Shutter the Doors", Directed by Sheri Sussman; St. Martin of Tours", Directed by Tony DiMurro, Julie DiMurro; "Storage", Directed by Colin Francis Costello; "Sugar", Directed by Jermaine Quick; "The Last Turn", Directed by Peter Takla; "The Pencil", Directed by Alexandre Mahutte; "We Are the Apocalypse!", Directed by Charles William Lane; and "Who is: Gunner Wright", Directed by Kyle Cowling.

Silicon Beach Film Festival is an independent film festival located in Los Angeles. The festival prides itself in providing a platform for indie Producers, Writers, Directors, Actors and filmmakers from around the world. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. Silicon Beach Film Festival was Founded by Jon Gursha and Co-Founded By Peter Greene For more information please visit siliconbeachfilmfestival.com