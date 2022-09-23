Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,171 in the last 365 days.

Exponential Impact’s Survive and Thrive Program Awarded $400,000 to Aid Local Businesses

Colorado Springs Program Returns to Fuel Economic Development & Job Creation

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, EL PASO COUNTY, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exponential Impact received a $400,000 American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to advance the Survive and Thrive Program. The $400,000 award is matched by $74,650 in local investment to support Exponential Impact in developing Survive and Thrive to advance El Paso County’s economic recovery and future stability following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exponential Impact’s Survive and Thrive Program emerged in March 2020 as a rapid response recovery effort to support businesses that were struggling with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through previous iterations of the program, including Survive and Thrive: Propel COS Grants offered in partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, the Survive and Thrive program has grown and evolved to match the needs of the small business community in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

“We are grateful for the US Economic Development Administration’s continued partnership and support of Exponential Impact. The Economic Adjustment Assistance grant empowers Exponential Impact to advance the Survive and Thrive Program to support our small business community. This initiative will build off the early success of the Survive and Thrive COS loans distributed immediately following the COVID shut down, as the initial $2.3 million in loans resulted in an economic impact of $156 million in ROI” said Vance Brown, Executive Director of Exponential Impact.

Funding from the Economic Development Administration will support the purpose of the Survive and Thrive program to achieve equitable outcomes for recovering small businesses by providing holistic support with an emphasis on underrepresented founders who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The Survive and Thrive program will combine community, capacity building, and access to capital to offer immediate relief to organizations and enhance future resilience. Exponential Impact’s Survive and Thrive Program will not only help business owners in El Paso County grow their businesses and create new jobs in our community, but it will also strengthen and diversify our regional economy.

About Exponential Impact
From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact’s mission is simple: create the best entrepreneurs humanly possible.

Vance Brown
Exponential Impact
vance@exponentialimpact.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Exponential Impact’s Survive and Thrive Program Awarded $400,000 to Aid Local Businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.