Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $26.12 Billion by 2026 at a 16.11% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 21.22% on an annual basis to reach US$14,375.6 million in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story 3of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Malaysia promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.11% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$11,859.3 million in 2021 to US$26,127.0 million by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Malaysia. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Malaysia.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Malaysia.

ScopeThis report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Malaysia B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics
  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Malaysia Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, eBay, Lazada, Sephora, Shopee)
  • Malaysia Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Expedia, Firefly, Grab Taxi, MyCar, Traveloka)
  • Malaysia Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Airasia Food, Bungkusit, Food Panda, Grab Food, ShopeeFood)

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other segments

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer
  • Direct to Consumer
  • Consumer to Consumer

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App
  • Direct to Consumer

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based
  • Live Streaming

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS
  • Android
  • Other Operating Systems

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Cash
  • Other Digital Payment

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • eBay
  • Lazada
  • Sephora
  • Shopee
  • Airasia Food
  • Bungkusit
  • Foodpanda
  • GrabFood
  • ShopeeFood
  • Expedia
  • Firefly
  • GrabTaxi
  • MyCar
  • Traveloka

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph2516

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-b2c-ecommerce-market-opportunities-databook-2022-sector-to-reach-26-12-billion-by-2026-at-a-16-11-cagr-301632050.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Malaysia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $26.12 Billion by 2026 at a 16.11% CAGR

