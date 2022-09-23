Submit Release
7th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for O'Hara associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County


23 September 2022


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 5 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County) created by the July 8, 2022, appointment of Judge Alisha O'Hara to the position of circuit judge, Division 3.


There are eight applicants, of whom three indicate they are female and five indicate they are male. None of the applicants report being a minority applicant. Five applicants work in the private sector; two work in the public sector; and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 41 years.  


Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will not re-interview the applicants who interviewed for the Division 9 opening for the Judge Timothy J. Flook vacancy, but will interview the two new applicants. The eight applicants are: 


Beau Broussard

Mark C. Ellebracht

William J. Greim Jr.

Allison M. Kleinow

Calan T. McConkey

Kelly J. Rosine Ruark

Peter W. Schloss

Katie Jo Wheeler


The commission expects to interview the new applicants beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, in Liberty. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with local public safety guidelines currently in place for the Clay County Courthouse.  


Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as the associate circuit judge in Division 5 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.


Members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate Noland and James Thompson Jr.; and lay members Lisa Essig and Noel Shull.



Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


