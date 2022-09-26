Accel Research Sites enrolling for 24 vaccine trials, including COVID-19, flu combination
Trials for preventative vaccines available at seven sites in three statesLAKE MARY, FLORIDA, SEMINOLE COUNTY, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we head toward the cooler months and the holiday season, many people are thinking about getting their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. But those who really want to be on the cutting edge might want to consider enrolling in one of 24 new vaccine clinical trials with Accel Research Sites.
The company will soon be enrolling for two dozen vaccine trials across seven sites in three states—including combination flu/COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 and HPV (human papillomavirus) combination vaccines for adolescents and several COVID-19 boosters with the hope of finding long-term protection against the virus.
“While it might feel like the pandemic is behind us, when it comes to clinical research, we have more work to do,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “We are continuing to work with the most advanced and well-known pharmaceutical companies worldwide to conduct research on the latest COVID vaccines, as well as for other preventative vaccines.”
In addition to COVID-19 related vaccinations, Accel Research Sites is also enrolling in trials for vaccines for UTIs (urinary tract infections), HPV, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). The trials include novel vaccines with technologies that look to improve upon existing options for vaccinations.
Trials will take place at Accel clinics in Orlando, DeLand, Lakeland, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville in Florida, as well as in Birmingham, Alabama and Decatur, Georgia.
Principal investigators are Dr. Bruce Rankin, Dr. James Andersen, Dr. Marshall Nash, Dr. Hayes Williams, Dr. Eva-Maria Heurich and Dr. Hiten Upadhyay. Several trials are enrolling now.
Studies are at no cost to the participant, and participants may receive study-related diagnostics and other valuable health-related care. Participants may receive compensation if qualified. Insurance is not required, and transportation is available for most participants.
About Accel Research Sites
Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.
