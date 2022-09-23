Governor Cox recognizes Blue Star Families Welcome Week in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Governor Spencer J. Cox issued a declaration recognizing Blue Star Families Welcome Week in Utah. In the declaration, Cox acknowledged the nearly 16,000 service members currently living in Utah and the 600,000 military families throughout the country who move to new communities each year. He thanked them for their service and officially declared September 24 through October 2, 2022 as Blue Star Welcome Week In Utah. Blue Star Welcome Week is an annual nationwide campaign in which communities participate in activities designed to welcome military families to their communities.

Governor Cox also issued a video message to the Blue Star Families of Utah. “Whether you are new to Utah, or have called this place home for several years, your contributions to your local communities and to this state cannot be overstated,” said Cox, “Your support and the support of military families throughout the decades have played a significant role in Utah's success.”

Click_HERE _to view the Governor's message

The official declaration reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Utah is grateful for the service of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces and is proud to be home to over 16,000 active duty, National Guard and Reserve service members and their families; and

WHEREAS, almost 600,000 military families move to new communities each year, with nearly nearly half of these permanent change of station moves occuring during the summer; and

WHEREAS, only 30 percent of military family respondents to the Blue Star Families 2021 Military Family Lifestyle Survey reported that they feel a sense of belonging to their local civilian community; and

WHEREAS, Blue Star Families and the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs seek to empower military families by connecting them with their neighbors — individuals and organizations — to create vibrant communities of mutual support; and

WHEREAS, Blue Star Families annually designates the week beginning the last Saturday in September and concluding eight days thereafter as “Blue Star Welcome Week” to connect with and support transitioning military families, and

WHEREAS, we commit to support our military and Veteran-connected families and ensure they feel welcome in Utah and a strong sense of belonging to their local civilian communities; and

WHEREAS, we express gratitude for the sacrifices made by service members, Veterans, and their families;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Spencer J. Cox,Governor, do hereby declare September 24, 2022 through October 2, 2022 as Blue Star Welcome Week in Utah

A .pdf version of the declaration can be downloaded_HERE.

More information on Blue Star Welcome Week can be found HERE. Military and Veteran families can find more information on benefits and services at veterans.utah.gov.