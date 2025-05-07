UDVMA named an Enduring Partner by the Military Spouse Employment Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) is pleased to announce its selection as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) Enduring Partner Employer by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy.

This significant recognition from the Department of Defense highlights UDVMA's ongoing commitment to supporting military spouses through active recruitment, hiring, and the provision of meaningful career opportunities. The Department of Defense acknowledges the unique employment challenges faced by military spouses and the vital role that businesses play in securing the financial well-being of service members' families. This partnership reflects a shared goal of expanding employment prospects for military spouses within military-impacted communities.

As an MSEP Enduring Partner, UDVMA will dedicate its efforts to reducing unemployment and wage disparities experienced by military spouses. The department recognizes the valuable skills and diverse experiences that military spouses bring to the workforce and is committed to offering them significant career paths.

As an MSEP Enduring Partner, UDVMA embraces several key responsibilities. These include actively seeking and recruiting talented military spouses to join our team and working closely with MSEP to continuously improve our outreach and recruitment strategies. Furthermore, UDVMA is committed to listing all available job openings on the Military Spouse Employment Partnership Jobs Portal, ensuring maximum visibility to this skilled workforce. The department will also explore and implement targeted career support initiatives, such as telework, flexible scheduling, and remote work options, where feasible, to accommodate the unique needs of military families. Finally, UDVMA will actively participate in local outreach events to foster strong connections with the military community and proudly showcase our commitment to being a supportive employer for military spouses.

In return for this commitment, UDVMA gains access to a wealth of resources through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. This includes direct access to the MSEP Jobs Portal, streamlining our engagement with military spouse job seekers. We will also have the opportunity to target and promote our job openings to a vast network of military spouses connected to over 230 military installations worldwide. Additionally, UDVMA will benefit from access to the MSEP LinkedIn Group, the MilSpouse Career Network, for sharing job postings and relevant announcements. Dedicated partnership support from MSEP to provide invaluable guidance and assistance. Finally, we will be included in the MSEP Enduring Partner Directory for networking and peer support, and we will have opportunities to participate in local military spouse outreach events and hiring fairs, as well as access Department of Defense quarterly trainings and connections with local installation employment teams.

UDVMA is honored to become an MSEP Enduring Partner and anticipates a strong and beneficial collaboration that will positively impact military spouses and the broader community.